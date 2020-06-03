Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Rural Funds Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

RFF traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.91 ($1.35). 464,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $641.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.90. Rural Funds Group has a 1 year low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of A$2.42 ($1.72).

In related news, insider David Bryant bought 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$242,528.00 ($172,005.67).

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

