RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Up 50%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) was up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 762,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 804,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.