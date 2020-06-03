Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 89,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

