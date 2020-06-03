salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $141,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.84. The company had a trading volume of 311,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,413. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -964.61, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,902,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,873 shares of company stock valued at $61,522,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

