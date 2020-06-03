Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Buys 708,080 Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,080 shares during the period. Celestica makes up 0.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.85% of Celestica worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,957,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 1,135.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 240,811 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Celestica by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 231,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 244,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.18. Celestica Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

