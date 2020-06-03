Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $104.34 Million Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,455 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 10.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $104,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,284,000 after buying an additional 4,423,483 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after buying an additional 2,922,349 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,409,000 after buying an additional 1,881,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,001,000 after buying an additional 1,174,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. 125,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

