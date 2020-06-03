Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,136,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,258. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.