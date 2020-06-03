Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 196,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,789,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 287,707 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. 62,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

