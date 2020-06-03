Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 21.4% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,494. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

