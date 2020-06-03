SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $3.07. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 88,929 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SemiLEDs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.63% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

