Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,200. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average is $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

