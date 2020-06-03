Serko (ASX:SKO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Serko Ltd (ASX:SKO) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.53 ($1.79) and last traded at A$2.62 ($1.86), approximately 111,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.76 ($1.96).

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $241.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.14.

About Serko (ASX:SKO)

Serko Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software solutions for the management and administration of corporate travel bookings in New Zealand, Australia, India, Singapore, the United States, and internationally. It offers Serko Online, a cloud-based online travel booking solution for large organizations that provides global distribution systems (GDSs); and Serko Expense, a cloud-based expense management solution that allows users to manage cash claims, mileage, allowance, and corporate credit card expenses.

