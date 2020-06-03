SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.98. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

