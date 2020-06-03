Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s stock price dropped 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 1,116,825 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 591,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

