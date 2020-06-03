SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,614 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SITE Centers worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 3,749,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,366,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,477,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 25.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 870,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 52.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,559,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 536,950 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504.

SITC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 237,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

