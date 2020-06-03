SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Up to $47.33

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.45, but opened at $47.33. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 79,666 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

