Smart Portfolios LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,045,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,700,100. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.