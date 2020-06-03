Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.18–0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $86-87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.23 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.54–0.45 EPS.

SMAR stock traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. 212,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $487,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,490 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,887. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

