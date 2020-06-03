Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.54–0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.17 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.18–0.16 EPS.

SMAR stock traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. 212,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,854. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 746,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,103,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $487,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,490 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

