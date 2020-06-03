Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.72. Sorl Auto Parts shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 130,100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SORL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SORL. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sorl Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL)

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

