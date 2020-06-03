Spheria Emerging Companies (ASX:SEC) Shares Down 1.6%

Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SEC) shares were down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.24 ($0.88), approximately 96,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.26 ($0.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.52.

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile (ASX:SEC)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

