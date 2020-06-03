Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,857. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

