STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Shares Up 2.9%

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15, 1,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised STARPHARMA HOLD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

