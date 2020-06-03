Stella-Jones Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

TSE SJ opened at C$35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$23.34 and a 12 month high of C$48.28.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 2.7100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

