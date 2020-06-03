Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Shares Down 0%

Stella-Jones Inc (OTCMKTS:STLJF)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32, approximately 8,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

STLJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

