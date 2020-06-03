Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,139,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433,994 shares during the period. Store Capital makes up approximately 1.6% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 1.28% of Store Capital worth $56,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,489,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 384,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,144. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,135 shares of company stock worth $711,508. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

