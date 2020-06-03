Summit X LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,477,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,329,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 70.4% in the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $3,138,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $1,429.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,995. The company has a market capitalization of $979.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,336.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,336.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

