Summit X LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit X LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,481,228. The stock has a market cap of $180.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

