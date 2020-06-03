Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.68

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.68 and traded as low as $60.80. Tc Pipelines shares last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 2,390,770 shares.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.65.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 4.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.