Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $210.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.92.

NYSE DG traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $191.86. 135,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

