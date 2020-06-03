Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TEI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 49,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

