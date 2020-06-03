Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 122.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.10. 77,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,261. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

