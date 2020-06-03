Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $347.10. The company had a trading volume of 77,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.77 and a 200-day moving average of $319.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.