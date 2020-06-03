Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Reaches $37.63 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $37.63 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $434.06 or 0.04519762 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00054297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010462 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,172 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.