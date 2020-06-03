TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 448,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.20% of TJX Companies worth $113,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.11. 445,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,644,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

