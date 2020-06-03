TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Trading Up 3%

TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11, 31,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 56,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMMFF. TD Securities downgraded shares of TMAC Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.