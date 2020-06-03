Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 27,480 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $150,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.66. 7,574,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.30. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

