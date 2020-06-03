Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150,200 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mcdonald’s worth $69,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.42. 153,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.39 and its 200-day moving average is $192.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.