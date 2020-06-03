Toronto Dominion Bank Has $100.97 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,471 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Amgen worth $100,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $223.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,781. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.56 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.