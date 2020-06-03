Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 137,634 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,634 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $92,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,639,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,476,058. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.