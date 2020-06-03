Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 42,451 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $154,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 574,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,432. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

