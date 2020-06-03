Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.67

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.67 and traded as high as $18.80. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 120,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 278,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 560,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 545,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 225,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 482,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

