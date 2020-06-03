Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.98

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 887516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

