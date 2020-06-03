TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $14.10. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 112,200 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.94.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.13). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Boston Partners raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,791,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

