Treasure Island Royalty Unt (OTCMKTS:TISDZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Treasure Island Royalty Unt (OTCMKTS:TISDZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Treasure Island Royalty Unt shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 333,500 shares trading hands.

Treasure Island Royalty Unt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISDZ)

Treasure Island Royalty Trust holds nonexpense bearing overriding royalty interests in ultra deep prospects in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The trust owns, or has the right to receive, overriding royalty interests from Newfield Exploration Company's interest in any future production.

