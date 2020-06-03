TrueFlip Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00006493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $28,766.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.04546215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00054243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

