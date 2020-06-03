U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $2.15. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 72,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

