United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,923,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.43. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

