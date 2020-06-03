UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,174,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.36.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $304.34. The company had a trading volume of 161,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,931. The firm has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $309.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

