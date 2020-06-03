Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.07. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,459,291 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday, May 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,324,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 220,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,068 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 527,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 139,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter.
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
